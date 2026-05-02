Sosa went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI on Saturday against the Twins in an 11-4 victory.

Sosa kicked off the scoring for Toronto with a 415-foot solo shot in the second inning. He added another RBI on an infield single in the eighth. The long ball was Sosa's first of the season in his 24th game after he went deep 22 times across 140 contests with the White Sox last year. Overall, he's slashing a modest .257/.254/.386 and has yet to take a walk over 72 plate appearances on the campaign, but he may be heating up after going 5-for-9 across his past two games.