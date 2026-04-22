Sosa went 1-for-1 with a two-run double during the Blue Jays' 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Sosa pinch hit for Jesus Sanchez in the eighth, and the former made the most of his opportunity by smacking a two-run double off Drew Pomeranz to left field to put the Blue Jays up 3-1. Since being acquired by the Blue Jays from the White Sox on April 13, Sosa has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with two doubles and four RBI, and he has given his new team a solid boost at the plate in the absences of both George Springer (toe) and Addison Barger (ankles).