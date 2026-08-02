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Blue Jays' Lenyn Sosa: Shifts to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Blue Jays transferred Sosa (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Sosa will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Jameson Taillon, whom the Blue Jays acquired in a trade with the Cubs. The 26-year-old infielder has been on the shelf since May 28 due to a right wrist contusion and was pulled off a rehab assignment in late June after experiencing a setback. He resumed taking live batting practice last week and should soon be ready to report back to an affiliate in the near future.

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