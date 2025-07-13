Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the A's.

The 24-year-old infielder took Jacob Lopez deep in the second inning for the game's first run. It was Jimenez's first big-league homer this season in eight contests after he popped four in 63 games as a rookie in 2024, but just his second hit in 16 at-bats since his promotion at the beginning of the month. He's been splitting the workload at second base with Ernie Clement while Andres Gimenez (ankle) has been on the shelf, but the Blue Jays have plenty of options to fill that spot if Jimenez doesn't supply more consistent offense.