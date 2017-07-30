Campos (groin) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Campos will head to Buffalo after a one-appearance rehab stint at High-A Dunedin on Thursday. Since Campos won't be in store for a vital role out of the bullpen once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, the Blue Jays could have him remain at Triple-A for most of the 20-day rehab window.