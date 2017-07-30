Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Campos (groin) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Campos will head to Buffalo after a one-appearance rehab stint at High-A Dunedin on Thursday. Since Campos won't be in store for a vital role out of the bullpen once he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, the Blue Jays could have him remain at Triple-A for most of the 20-day rehab window.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...