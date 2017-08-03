Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Optioned after being activated
Campos (groin) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Campos has done a fine job, albeit in an extremely small sample size, in his short stints with the big-league club this year. He's likely to head back to Toronto before too long, but his limited role makes him unsuitable for fantasy rosters.
