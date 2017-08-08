Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Rejoins Blue Jays
Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Campos will rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen in place of Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the DL earlier with a shoulder impingement. The 30-year-old has done well with the big club this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and 10:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings, but he doesn't see enough innings to be a viable fantasy option.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Optioned after being activated•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Lands on DL•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Exits with groin injury Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...