Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Campos will rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen in place of Cesar Valdez, who was placed on the DL earlier with a shoulder impingement. The 30-year-old has done well with the big club this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and 10:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings, but he doesn't see enough innings to be a viable fantasy option.