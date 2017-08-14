Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Campos had been used out of the bullpen the previous two days and was unlikely to be available for the series opener Monday against the Rays, so the Blue Jays opted to replace with a fresh reliever in Tim Mayza, whose contract was selected from Buffalo in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old Campos has turned in a 3.38 ERA to go with 11 strikeouts over 10.2 innings with the big club this season.