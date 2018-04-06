Warmoth opened the season at High-A Dunedin, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

One of the top college shortstops from last year's draft class, Warmoth will skip Low-A entirely, which makes sense given that he will turn 23 in September. He has the speed to steal double-digit bases and could hit for a fairly high average while sticking at shortstop. This aggressive assignment will allow us to learn a lot about his hit tool. If he has success early on, he could finish the year at Double-A.