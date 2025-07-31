The Blue Jays acquired Varland and Ty France from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Alan Roden and Kendry Rojas, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Varland has worked as a full-time reliever this season for the first time in his professional career, and he's transitioned to the role flawlessly with a 2.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB across 49 innings. The right-hander should be in the high-leverage mix for Toronto but isn't likely to be a consistent candidate for saves.