Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Blows first save of season

Varland was charged with his first blown save of the season in Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs, giving up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning without walking or striking out a batter.

The right-hander was called in to finish out a combined shutout, but instead Varland served up a homer to Alex Bregman to tie the game at 2-2, before Chicago finally won it in the 11th inning. Varland has had a bumpy beginning to August, allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings over three appearances, but on the season he still sports a 1.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 74:16 K:BB through 58.2 frames while converting 24 of 25 save chances.