Varland was charged with a blown save Monday against the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 1.2 innings.

Varland got the call with one out in the eighth inning after Detroit had put two runners -- the tying and go-ahead runs -- on base. The All-Star closer struck out Dillon Dingler to put himself in position to escape the jam, but Brett Callahan followed with an RBI single to tie the score. Varland then managed to get the third out, but he yielded the go-ahead run in the ninth and ultimately took the loss. The blown save was just the second of the season in 35 attempts for Varland, who had converted nine consecutive saves while allowing just one earned run over 14.2 innings across his previous 14 appearances. He still has an outstanding 1.32 overall ERA this season and is in no danger of losing his closer role.