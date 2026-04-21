Varland struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings Monday to record his third hold of the season in a 5-2 win over the Angels.

The right-hander has been the Blue Jays' best reliever through the first month of the season, producing a 0.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and dominant 19:3 K:BB through 12.1 innings while allowing just one hit so far on his high-90s four-seamer. Jeff Hoffman righted the ship a bit in Monday's win, striking out the side himself in the ninth while picking up his third save, but the Toronto closer's job security remains low given his three blown saves, 6.97 ERA and 1.94 WHIP. If Hoffman does get removed from the ninth, Varland has positioned himself to be the next man up in save situations.