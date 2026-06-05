Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Collects ninth save

Varland earned the save Thursday against Atlanta, striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Varland was called upon with two outs in the eighth inning and a one-run lead after Braydon Fisher allowed a run earlier in the frame. He retired Ozzie Albies to escape the inning before Toronto's offense erupted for four runs in the ninth, giving him some breathing room. Varland then worked a clean 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure his ninth save in nine opportunities this season. The right-hander has been nearly untouchable in 2026, holding opponents scoreless in 28 of his 29 appearances. He now owns a microscopic 0.28 ERA alongside a 0.99 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB across 32.1 innings.