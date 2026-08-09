Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Credited with win Saturday

Varland (5-4) was credited with the win in the Blue Jays' 7-5 extra-innings victory over the Phillies on Saturday. He allowed one unearned run on one walk while striking out one batter across two innings.

Varland entered Saturday's game looking to bounce back from Friday's effort, when he was charged with his first blown save of the season. He kept the game tied at 4-4 after the ninth inning and was brought back out for the 10th, with the run he gave up being unearned due to the ghost runner scoring on a Luis Arraez sacrifice fly. Varland has converted on 24 of 25 save opportunities this season and has a 1.34 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 60.2 innings.