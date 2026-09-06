Varland earned a save against the Royals on Saturday, striking out one batter in one perfect inning.

Varland had no wiggle room when he entered in the ninth inning tasked with protecting a one-run lead. The right-hander didn't flinch, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches (10 strikes). Varland registered his 11th straight scoreless appearance, and he's gone 9-for-9 in save opportunities while recording a 13:3 K:BB across 12 innings during that span. He entered the campaign without a single save to his ledger over 112 career regular-season MLB appearances, but Varland has blossomed as Toronto's closer in 2026, as he ranks fourth in the majors with 33 saves in 34 chances.