Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Earns save on just four pitches

Varland collected his 27th save of the season in Friday's 3-1 win over the Yankees. He did not allow a walk or hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Friday's AL East clash was a low-scoring affair, and Varland needed only four pitches -- all strikes -- to secure the win for the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old right-hander has logged saves in each of his last three outings and is up to 27 on the year, which is tied with Aroldis Chapman and David Bednar for third-most in the American League behind Bryan Baker (34) and Bade Smith (31). Varland has a 1.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 63.1 innings this season.