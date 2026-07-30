Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Escapes jam in two-inning save

Varland recorded his 23rd save Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings.

Varland was summoned in the eighth inning with a three-run lead after Tyler Rogers allowed a run and left runners on first and second with no outs. He issued a walk to load the bases but escaped the jam unscathed. In the ninth he worked around a leadoff single from Jorbit Vivas to lock down his 23rd save this season. The right-hander has converted seven saves over his last nine appearances while recording 11 strikeouts across 10 innings during that stretch. For the season, Varland owns a sparkling 0.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 73:23 K:BB over 55 innings.