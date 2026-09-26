Varland earned the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Reds, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Blue Jays grabbed the lead thanks to a four-run seventh inning, and Varland shut the door on the Reds in the ninth, striking out the first and last batter he faced in the frame. He's fanned two batters in five of his last six outings, and his 35 saves on the season are tied with David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman for fifth-most in the majors. Varland also sports a 1.27 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 78 innings.