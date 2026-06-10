Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Gives up second earned run of 2026

Varland (3-1) was credited with the win Tuesday against the Phillies after giving up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

Varland was brought out for the ninth inning with the game tied at 1-1, but he gave up just his second run of the season on a two-out, RBI double from Bryson Stott. Luckily for Varland, that was the only run he gave up in the frame, and he got the win after the Blue Jays scored two runs in the bottom of the frame, capped up off by a walk-off single from Brandon Valenzuela. Varland now sits at a 0.50 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB across 35.2 innings this season and has converted all 11 of his save opportunities.