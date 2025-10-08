Varland is slated to serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Wednesday for Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are expected to rely on their bullpen to get through Wednesday's contest, and the team will officially turn to Varland to collect the first several outs. The 27-year-old turned in a 4.94 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 23.2 frames in the regular season after joining Toronto at the trade deadline. He's pitched in each of the first three games of the series versus New York, yielding two earned runs on three hits while striking out three over 2.2 innings.