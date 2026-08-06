Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Nabs win over Houston

Varland (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, striking out one in a perfect ninth as the Blue Jays downed the Astros 5-4 in 10 innings.

Called in to keep the game tied at 3-3, Varland fired 12 of 17 pitches for strikes and fanned Jeremy Pena to end the frame, before Ernie Clement launched a game-winning two-run homer in the top of the 10th. It was Varland's first win since June 9, but only because he's been so effective as the closer -- over 20 appearances and 22 innings since then he's converted all 13 of his save chances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB.