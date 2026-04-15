Varland (1-1) earned the win against the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out two across 1.1 innings.

Jeff Hoffman blew his save chance after giving up two runs in the ninth, and after loading the bases, Blue Jays manager John Schneider opted to turn things over to Varland, who promptly struck out Joey Ortiz in three pitches. Varland was brought back out for the 10th to protect the Jays' three-run lead, and he ended the game by punching out Gary Sanchez. Varland has yet to give up an earned run through 10.1 innings this season and is building off a strong 2025 campaign in which he posted a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 23 holds and a 75:22 K:BB across 72.2 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander is clearly trusted to handle high-leverage situations, which makes him a darkhorse candidate to see save opportunities if Hoffman is unable to snap out of his slow start to the season.