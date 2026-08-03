Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Rare stumble in Sunday's loss

Varland (3-4) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He didn't strike out a batter.

The Blue Jays closer entered the game for the top of the ninth inning with the score tied 1-1, but Varland put the first three runners aboard on a free pass and two singles, before a two-out error by Luis Urias helped open the floodgates. It was the first time since June 13 that multiple runs, earned or otherwise, had been added to Varland's ledger, and he remains a perfect 24-for-24 on save chances this season with a 1.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB over 56.2 innings.