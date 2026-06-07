Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Records four-out save Sunday

Varland collected his 11th save of the season against the Orioles on Sunday, when he allowed one hit while striking out two across 1.1 innings.

Varland was brought out in the eighth inning with a man on base, who ended up being stranded after the right-hander struck out Leody Taveras. Varland was brought back out for the ninth and gave up an infield single to Colton Cowser, but the former closed the door on the Orioles with another punchout, marking the 14th time this season that Varland has recorded at least two strikeouts. He's now a perfect 11-for-11 on save opportunities and has a 0.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season.