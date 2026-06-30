Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Remains flawless in save situations

Varland secured the save Monday against the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The Mets made Varland work, getting the potential tying and go-ahead runs aboard, but Varland got Ronny Mauricio to strike out to seal the win for Toronto. The hard-throwing right-hander has been a lights-out closer for the Blue Jays since claiming the gig from Jeff Hoffman earlier this year, going a pristine 17-for-17 in save situations. Through 46 innings, Varland boasts a 0.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 64:13 K:BB.