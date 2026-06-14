Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Serves up game-winning homer

Varland (3-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning as the Blue Jays fell 3-1 to the Yankees. He struck out one.

Brought in for the top of the ninth inning in a 1-1 tie, Varland couldn't get the game to extras as Cody Bellinger led off the frame with a single before Paul Goldschmidt hooked a game-winning two-run homer to left field. It was the first long ball Varland has served up all year, and one stumble isn't going to cost him his spot as Toronto's closer. On the season, the right-hander sports a 0.96 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB through 37.2 innings, and he's a perfect 12-for-12 in converting save chances.