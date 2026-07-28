Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Shuts door for 22nd save

Varland secured the save Monday against the Nationals, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Washington got the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base Monday, but Varland ultimately slammed the door for his fourth consecutive scoreless outing. The hard-throwing right-hander has been sublime since usurping Jeff Hoffman as Toronto's closer, successfully converting all 22 of his save opportunities this year. Through 53 innings, Varland boasts a 1.02 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 72:14 K:BB to establish a strong grip on the closing gig.