Varland will start against the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are expected to rely on their bullpen to get through Wednesday's contest, and the team will officially turn to Varland to collect the first several outs. The 27-year-old turned in a 4.94 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 23.2 frames in the regular season after joining Toronto at the trade deadline, and he's already given up a pair of home runs in 2.2 innings this postseason.