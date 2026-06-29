Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Tagged with loss Sunday

Varland (3-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, striking out the side in the ninth inning but allowing one run on one hit.

With the score tied 2-2, the Blue Jays turned to their closer in the top of the ninth inning with a potential save situation off the table, but Varland suffered a very fluky loss. Following a two-out double by Josh Jung, Varland saw pinch runner Jarred Kelenic race home from second base after a wild pitch took a strange bounce that left catcher Alejandro Kirk unable to find it in time. Varland has been scored upon in three of 12 appearances in June, posting a 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 14 innings on the month while going 8-for-8 in converting save chances.