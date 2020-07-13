Gurriel has yet to join the Blue Jays for summer camp due to an unspecified issue, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though manager Charlie Montoyo has been unwilling to provide a reason behind Gurriel's absence, the Blue Jays thus far haven't placed the outfielder on the injured list, which suggests the team is optimistic the outfielder will be ready to go for Opening Day. Gurriel posted a story Monday on his personal Instagram account featuring him on a flight, so it's possible that he may be en route to Toronto to join the team for workouts this week. Assuming Gurriel is able to resume on-field work at some point within the next few days, he should be able to get in enough at-bats during intrasquad games to guarantee his availability for the July 24 opener versus the Rays.