Gurriel (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel had his rehab assignment at Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this week in preparation for his return. The 24-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in late July that sent him to the disabled list, and should return to the lineup Friday against the Phillies.

