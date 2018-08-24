Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Activated from disabled list
Gurriel (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel had his rehab assignment at Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this week in preparation for his return. The 24-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in late July that sent him to the disabled list, and should return to the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Tracking for weekend return•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Begins baserunning•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Hopes to begin baserunning soon•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes grounders Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Put on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...