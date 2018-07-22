Gurriel (concussion) has been activated from the 7-Day DL and will start at second base Sunday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel will make his first start since July 14, as Devon Travis had been seeing regular reps at the keystone while Gurriel recovered from a concussion. Look for the two to share reps at second moving forward, though it had been Travis getting the bulk of the starts even when Gurriel was healthy. Meanwhile, infielder Richard Urena has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.