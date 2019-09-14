Gurriel (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is hitting third and starting at designated hitter Saturday against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

One of the streakiest hitters in the big leagues, Gurriel had cooled off significantly prior to landing on the IL. He hit .232/.283/.394 with three home runs and three steals in 26 second-half games after slashing .303/.355/.626 in 53 games before the All-Star break. Gurriel should play regularly through the end of the season, although he may get strategic rest days to manage the quad.