Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.
Gurriel also struck out twice, but other than that, it was another dominant performance at the plate for the young outfielder. He's now riding a five-game hitting streak and has recorded at least two knocks in each of his last two contests.
