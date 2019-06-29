Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-homer night
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Friday against the Royals.
He is red hot at the dish, as he now has multiple hits in six straight games and seven of his last eight. Gurriel also has five home runs over his last four games and is up to 14 in just 45 games this season.
