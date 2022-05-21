Gurriel (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Reds.
Gurriel sat out Friday's series opener against Cincinnati due to left hamstring tightness, but he'll start at first base and bat eighth Saturday. Over his six games prior to his absence, he hit just .143 with an RBI and four strikeouts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: May be available off bench•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Picks up second steal•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with tight hamstring•