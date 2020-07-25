Gurriel (side) is starting in left field and batting third in Saturday's game against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gurriel was held out of the Opening Day lineup for precautionary reasons after experiencing left side discomfort, but he'll return for the team's second game. The 26-year-old slashed .277/.327/.541 with 20 home runs and 50 RBI over 84 games with the Blue Jays last year.