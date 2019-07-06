Gurriel (wrist) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.

A dive attempt Thursday resulted in a jammed left wrist and an absence Friday, but fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief as Gurriel is back in the three hole. Gurriel has played at an MVP level since his return from the minor leagues in late May, slashing .338/.383/.716 with 15 homers in his last 38 games (148 at-bats). He should be in left field close to every day for the Jays in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories