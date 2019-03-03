Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in lineup
Gurriel (hand) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Yankees, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
Gurriel got a scare when he was hit by a pitch in Friday's exhibition contest, but he avoided a serious setback, and is ready to get back on the field after missing just one day of action. Gurriel will play second base and hit seventh Sunday.
