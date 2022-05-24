Gurriel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Gurriel finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games and the third time in the Blue Jays' last five contests. His .225/.273/.326 slash line may be the cause of his drop in playing time, though Raimel Tapia, who starts in left field Tuesday, is hitting an even worse .228/.256/.276.
