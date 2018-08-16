Gurriel (ankle) began a baserunning progression Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Gurriel has been taking grounders recently, but he's finally been cleared to start running the bases. His next (and last) step will be a minor-league rehab assignment once he completes his baserunning progression, though it's unclear when that might be. The infielder has been on the shelf all of August with a high ankle sprain, which was given a recovery timeline of 2-to-6 weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories