Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-5 rout of Atlanta.

The Jays put runs on the board in six straight innings, with Gurriel's eighth-inning shot off Tyler Matzek capping the team's scoring -- one of six Toronto homers on the night. The 27-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games, his only two long balls in April, and he finishes the month hitting .224 with seven runs and seven RBI in 21 games. With George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez both now back in the mix, Gurriel will need to keep heating up to remain a regular part of the starting nine.