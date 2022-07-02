Gurriel went 3-for-3 with a walk, a homer and three runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Gurriel started the Blue Jays' five-run rally with a double to lea off the third inning and later added a walk in that same frame. He later singled and scored in the sixth inning before hitting a solo homer off David McKay in the seventh, giving him five homers for the year.