Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.
Gurriel hit his sixth home run of the season to extend Toronto's lead in the first inning, and he also reached base with a pair of singles later in the contest. The left fielder is now hitting .266 with 22 runs and 22 RBI in 2021.
