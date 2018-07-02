The Blue Jays recalled Gurriel from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto cleared a spot on the active roster by optioning Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo on Sunday, so Gurriel will move up to the big leagues to give the team another utility infielder. Over 21 games with the Blue Jays earlier this season, Gurriel has gone 16-for-72 (.222 average) with three home runs and one stolen base. He doesn't look like a serious threat to steal starts from the Blue Jays' everyday double-play tandem of Devon Travis and Aledmys Diaz.

More News
Our Latest Stories