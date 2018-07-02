Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Called up to big club
The Blue Jays recalled Gurriel from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Toronto cleared a spot on the active roster by optioning Darnell Sweeney to Buffalo on Sunday, so Gurriel will move up to the big leagues to give the team another utility infielder. Over 21 games with the Blue Jays earlier this season, Gurriel has gone 16-for-72 (.222 average) with three home runs and one stolen base. He doesn't look like a serious threat to steal starts from the Blue Jays' everyday double-play tandem of Devon Travis and Aledmys Diaz.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Promoted to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...