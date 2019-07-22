Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

He drove in all three of the Jays' runs on the afternoon, and his two-run blast off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the ninth inning sent the game to extras, although the Tigers quickly walked it off in the 10th. Gurriel has cooled down a bit in July, but the 25-year-old is still slashing .250/.288/.515 on the month with four homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs in 16 games.