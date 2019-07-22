Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Carries offense in loss
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers.
He drove in all three of the Jays' runs on the afternoon, and his two-run blast off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the ninth inning sent the game to extras, although the Tigers quickly walked it off in the 10th. Gurriel has cooled down a bit in July, but the 25-year-old is still slashing .250/.288/.515 on the month with four homers, three steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs in 16 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swats 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Flashes wheels in win•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers 16th home run•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in action•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with wrist issue•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...