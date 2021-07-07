Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.
Gurriel delivered his seventh three-hit performance of the season Wednesday, though his two-run shot during the ninth inning wasn't enough for Toronto to mount a comeback. He had a slow start to the season but is hitting .298 with six home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored in 28 games since the start of June.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Socks ninth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Slugs first career grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting in NL park•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returning to action Sunday•