Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Orioles.

Gurriel delivered his seventh three-hit performance of the season Wednesday, though his two-run shot during the ninth inning wasn't enough for Toronto to mount a comeback. He had a slow start to the season but is hitting .298 with six home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored in 28 games since the start of June.

