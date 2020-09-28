Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Baltimore.

Gurriel did as much as he could to lead Toronto to a victory but it wasn't enough. He gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead with his two-run blast in the third inning and fell a triple shy of the cycle. For the season, the 26-year-old slashed .308/.348/.534 with 25 extra-base hits and 33 RBI.