Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Baltimore.
Gurriel did as much as he could to lead Toronto to a victory but it wasn't enough. He gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead with his two-run blast in the third inning and fell a triple shy of the cycle. For the season, the 26-year-old slashed .308/.348/.534 with 25 extra-base hits and 33 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Good to go Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Leaves with foot bruise•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in blowout•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Power display not enough Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Mashes eighth homer•