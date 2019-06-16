Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Collects four RBI
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-0 win over Houston.
The ever-streaky Gurriel is riding another hot streak right now. Over his last seven games, he's launched three homers and collected 10 RBI while boosting his season batting average from .253 to .277. All seven of his home runs this season have come since May 24 when he was recalled from the minors after a horrible April with Toronto.
